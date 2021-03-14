Ryan Spann addresses spectacular UFC Vegas 21 knockout

Ryan Spann discusses his spectacular UFC Vegas 21 co-main event knockout of Misha Cirkunov on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Spann put on a spectacular performance at UFC Vegas 21. Not only did he eat a heavy punch from Cirkunov, he fired back to drop the Latvian fighter.

That wasn’t then end of it though. Spann realized that he wasn’t going to finish Cirkunov on the ground, so he forced his opponent to stand, subsequently dropping him again.

On the second trip to the canvas, Spann unleashed a fury of hammerfists that finished the fight. The victory earned him an $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

At the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference, Spann talked about the fight and his maturity in the cage.

