Ryan Hall Subs UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn (UFC 232 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from Ryan Hall’s submission victory over UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn at UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 from the Forum in Los Angeles.

In an unprecedented decision, UFC 232 was moved just days before the vent from Las Vegas to Los Angeles because of Jon Jones’ licensing issues related to drug testing in Nevada.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 is the promotion’s final event of 2018. After taking a couple of weeks off from live fights, the promotion returns with UFC on ESPN+ 1 in Brooklyn on Jan. 19, the first live event that is part of the UFC’s move away from FOX over to ESPN as its new media partner. UFC on ESPN+ 1 features bantamweight champion dropping down to 125 pounds to challenge UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo for his belt.