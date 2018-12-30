Ryan Hall Becomes First Person to Submit BJ Penn with Quick Win at UFC 232

Ryan Hall just did to BJ Penn what no one has ever done before.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt needed less than three minutes and really just one perfectly timed roll to the ground to force Penn to tap out to a devastating heel hook in the first round at UFC 232.

Leading into the fight, Hall had said that he expected the very best out of Penn, who was obviously coming into the event with his back against the wall after five straight losses.

Penn didn’t look tentative whatsoever as the fight started as he was quick to charge across the cage and immediately look for his striking attacks while watching for Hall’s takedown attempts.

Hall did fall to his back early in the opening round and attempted to bait Penn into an exchange on the mat but the UFC Hall of Famer was having none of it.

Back on the feet, Penn stayed the aggressive but he paid for it when Hall saw an opening to latch onto a leg and quickly rolled to the ground while bringing the former two division champion down with him.

A split second later, Hall was torturing Penn’s knee with a nasty heel hook and the tap came almost immediately as the Hawaiian’s leg was twisted and torn in directions it’s not supposed to go.

The submission ended the fight at 2:46 into the opening round.

Following his latest win, Hall was nothing but complimentary of Penn, who he admired as a fighter growing up and held in the highest esteem leading into Saturday night.

“Just to compete against BJ is a surreal experience,” Hall said. “He’s one of my heroes. It’s an honor to compete against him.”

Hall remains undefeated in the UFC with three straight wins including his latest victory over Penn at UFC 232. As for the 40-year old legend, Penn has now dropped six fights in a row and it’s tough to say if he’ll come back for one more following this latest defeat.