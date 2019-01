Ryan Bader Topples Fedor Emelianenko: Bellator 214 Highlights

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Ryan Bader knocked out Fedor Emelianenko in the Bellator MMA Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 214 on Saturday to become a two-division champion. Bader dropped Emelianenko with a left hand and finished with punches on the ground. Check out the highlight.

TRENDING > Fedor Towers Over Bellator 214 Payroll