HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum UFC 234 prefight luncheon

featuredKelvin Gastelum: ‘I Have a Lot More Heart and Will Than I Thought’

Ryan Bader vs Fedor Emelianenko faceoff

featuredRyan Bader on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘He’s Never Fought Anyone Like Me’

Ryan Bader vs Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 214 weigh-in

featuredFedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader Make Weight; One Fighter Misses the Mark for Bellator 214

Jon Jones UFC 232 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredJon Jones’s Pre-UFC 232 VADA Drug Test Indicates Residual Steroid Metabolite

Ryan Bader: ‘Fedor Has a Country on His Back, but He’s Coming into My Country’

January 26, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of BellatorMMA)

“Fedor Emelianenko is MMA. Fedor has a mystique about him.”

Those words came from the mouth of Ryan Bader, current Bellator light heavyweight champion. So it’s clear that he has a deep respect for the man that he will step into the cage with on Saturday night in California. 

There’s no denying Fedor is one of the greatest fighters of all time, but Bader believes that he is at a point in his career where he is ready to take the mantle from the great Russian fighter.

With a win over Fedor at Bellator 214 in the Heavyweight World Grand Prix final, Bader would become the promotion’s first simultaneous two-division champion. With a win over Fedor at Bellator 214, Bader would etch his name in the history books.

TRENDING > MMA Odds: Fedor is a Legend, Bader a Champion, but Who is the Dog in the Fight?

“I’m here in the finals against Fedor and I’m taking him out. There’s nobody that is gonna stop me from being a two-division champion.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA