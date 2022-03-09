Ryan Bader discloses which Cain Velasquez family member was allegedly molested

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was denied bail on Monday and will remain in custody until at least April 12 for allegedly trying to kill a man who stands accused of molesting one of Velasquez’ family members.

Until Tuesday, the details of the alleged child victim and Velasquez family member were vague. Some reports stated it was a “close relative.” Others described them as a “close family member.”

On Tuesday, longtime friend of Velasquez and former wrestling teammate at Arizona State University Ryan Bader revealed the identity of Velasquez’ family member in a post on social media.

“Many of you know Cain is currently in jail and was denied bail. Cliff notes is he went after the man who was molesting his 4 yr old son. The 43 yr old man was released immediately with no bond and was able to go back home. Cain took justice into his own hands, and although not the smartest decision, any father would have felt the same way,” Bader wrote.

Bader posted a link to assist Velasquez’ family where donations can be made. GoFundMe removed two campaigns raising money for Cain’s legal defense earlier this week. “GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told MMAJunkie.

Velasquez was arrested on Feb. 28 after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another vehicle and firing shots at the vehicle in an attempt kill 43-year-old Harry Goularte. Goularte’s stepfather was struck in the arm by a bullet.

Velasquez is due back in court on April 12. He’s facing multiple charges. Velasquez faces one count of attempted murder, with shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count), and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count). If convicted of the attempted murder charge alone, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.

“This will help his family in the tough times ahead. Cain is an amazing human that made a mistake after an absolutely horrible crime was committed on his child. Please share and anything helps,” Bader wrote.

