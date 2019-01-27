Watch Ryan Bader’s Devastating KO of Fedor Video! (Bellator 214 Main Card Highlights)

Ryan Bader sent a wave through mixed martial arts history at Bellator 214, where he knocked out the legendary Fedor Emelianenko en route to adding the Bellator heavyweight belt to the light heavyweight strap he already possesses.

Not only did Bader put his stamp on the sport, so did featherweight Henry Corrales, who stopped the Aaron Pico train dead its tracks. Like Bader, Corrales scored a first-round knockout to finish the fight and keep climbing into contention.

Jake Hager, who you might know better as WWE Superstar Jack Swagger, also had a good night, as he made short work of JW Kiser in their Bellator 214 main card bout, which was also Hager’s MMA debut.

Bellator 214: Fedor vs. Bader took place on Saturday at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

(Bellator 214 fight highlights courtesy of Bellator MMA and Paramount Network)