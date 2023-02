Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko Officially Weigh-in for Bellator 290 | Video

Bellator Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko officially weighed in Friday in Inglewood, California.

They headlined Saturday’s fight card in a rematch. The bout is also Emelianenko’s final match. After the fight, “The Last Emperor” will hang up the gloves.

Bellator 290 Official Weigh-in Results