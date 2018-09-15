Rustam Khabilov Takes a Close Nod Over Kajan Johnson (UFC Moscow Highlights)

Unfazed. #UFCMoscow pic.twitter.com/9ib1s3VHSx
Check out highlights from Rustam Khabilov’s split-decision nod over Kajan Johnson at UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow.
While the UFC made its Russian debut and has a trip to Sao Paulo next up on the schedule, the UFC 229 showdown between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor looms large, as Oct. 6 draws near. A light heavyweight bout between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos headlines UFC Fight Night 137 on Sept. 22 in Sao Paulo.
