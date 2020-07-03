Russian President Vladimir Putin called Khabib Nurmagomedov after his father’s death

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to offer his condolences on the passing of Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.
Abdulmanap was hospitalized with pneumonia-like symptoms in April in Dagestan. As his condition worsened, he was flown to a military hospital in Moscow, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has swept across the globe.
Khabib’s father suffered a heart attack brought on by the disease in May and underwent emergency bypass surgery. He was twice placed into a medically induced coma, according to Russian news outlet RT.
Abdulmanap reportedly succumbed to brain injuries caused by a stroke, which stemmed from complications from fighting the disease.
The senior Nurmagomedov was a decorated combat Sambo veteran, who has coached Khabib throughout his entire mixed martial arts career. He also coached several other athletes.
Word of Putin’s call to Khabib was issued via the Kremlin’s website:
Condolences to Khabib Nurmagomedov
Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, expressed deep condolences over the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.