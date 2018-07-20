HOT OFF THE WIRE

Russian Fighter Muslim Salikhov Hit with UFC Anti-Doping Violation

July 20, 2018
Russian fighter Muslim Salikhov has been notified by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency of a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on June 7 in Russia.

UFC officials released the following statement on Friday:

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed athlete Muslim Salikhov of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on June 7, 2018 in Russia.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Muslim Salikhov. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

Salikhov (14-2) last stepped into the Octagon in April, where he defeated late-replacement Ricky Rainey via knockout in the second round. He is 1-1 under the UFC banner. 

Salikhov did not have his next bout scheduled and will now undergo the adjudication process before he can be booked for his next bout.

               

