Russell Doane climbing the ladder back to the UFC with Destiny MMA win

Following his release from the UFC last year, bantamweight Russell Doane took some time off before returning to action on March 2 at Destiny MMA versus Diego Silva.

For Doane, the goal was to get back on the winning track following a stretch of five losses in his last six bouts. Over the course of three rounds Doane was able to implement a new style and pick up a unanimous decision victory over Silva.

“I did exactly what I wanted,” Doane told MMAWeekly.com. “I wanted to be smart instead of that crazy headhunter person that just wants to kill. I had him hurt a couple of times, but I knew he wanted to tie me up, so I tried to keep my distance and play it smart. I wouldn’t say I’m happy with my performance, but I did really well.”

The win over Silva was Doane’s first fight in over a year. During his time off Doane reassessed his fight philosophy and was able to showcase his new outlook in his victory.

“(Before) I would just go in there headhunting; I wouldn’t take the time to slow things down or anything,” said Doane. “As soon as I felt ready mentally and physically, the first fight I was offered, I said yes. I didn’t have to look at him or anything; I just knew I was ready to go again.

“I’m happy I know what I need to work on, so as much as I can I want to be active. You can only train that thing in the gym a million times, but once you put it into practice in a real fight – and that’s what I want – and the only way to do that is stay active. That’s the only thing you can possibly do.”

For Doane, he hopes the win over Silva is the first step in the process of getting himself back to the UFC, which is the only goal he has set for himself going forward.

“I would like to get back to the big show,” Doane said. “I’m taking the fights that I’m having now as that, not stepping stone, but as that ladder. I’m going to climb that ladder back to the UFC. The only way to do that is to learn and keep growing and all that.

“I’m not that guy who is just wanting to get back into (any) big show – I want to be in the UFC. That’s the goal, that’s the dream.”