HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre - smiling

featuredAnderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Post-Fight

featuredDana White Committed to Brock Lesnar, Not Stipe Miocic, Getting Next Title Shot

Colby Covington

featuredColby Covington Welcomes Fights Against Georges St-Pierre or Nick Diaz

Mike Swick TUF 1 Reunion Exclusive

featuredMike Swick Recounts TUF Season 1: ‘No One Thought It Was Gonna Work’

Roy Nelson Returns Against Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 207

August 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

Notable heavyweight knockout artist Roy Nelson will make his third appearance in Bellator MMA when he faces Sergei Kharitonov on Oct. 12 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sources close to the promotion confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

The card — Bellator 207 — is headlined by a semifinal matchup in the Heavyweight Grand Prix as light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader faces off with Matt Mitrione.

Nelson will return to action after his own battle against Mitrione that ended with a majority decision loss. Nelson has engaged in a heated war of words with Mitrione since that fight ended but now “Big Country” will turn his attention to a new foe instead.

As a veteran of both PRIDE Fighting Championships and Strikeforce, Kharitonov is no stranger to facing top competition while going 9-1 over his past 10 fights.

Kharitonov only has two fights on his Bellator resume with a 1-1 record but now the veteran heavyweight will look to add another marquee name to his win column when he faces Nelson in October.

Nelson vs. Kharitonov will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 207, which takes place on Friday, Oct. 12 from Uncasville

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA