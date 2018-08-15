Roy Nelson Returns Against Sergei Kharitonov at Bellator 207

Notable heavyweight knockout artist Roy Nelson will make his third appearance in Bellator MMA when he faces Sergei Kharitonov on Oct. 12 in Uncasville, Conn. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sources close to the promotion confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

The card — Bellator 207 — is headlined by a semifinal matchup in the Heavyweight Grand Prix as light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader faces off with Matt Mitrione.

Nelson will return to action after his own battle against Mitrione that ended with a majority decision loss. Nelson has engaged in a heated war of words with Mitrione since that fight ended but now “Big Country” will turn his attention to a new foe instead.

As a veteran of both PRIDE Fighting Championships and Strikeforce, Kharitonov is no stranger to facing top competition while going 9-1 over his past 10 fights.

Kharitonov only has two fights on his Bellator resume with a 1-1 record but now the veteran heavyweight will look to add another marquee name to his win column when he faces Nelson in October.

Nelson vs. Kharitonov will serve as the co-main event for Bellator 207, which takes place on Friday, Oct. 12 from Uncasville