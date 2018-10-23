Roxanne Modafferi Trash Talks Sijara Eubanks as Only Her Anger Translator Can

Roxanne Modafferi isn’t exactly known for her trash talking ability. In fact, her nickname is “The Happy Warrior.”

So what did Modafferi do when she needed to get a little trash talking done ahead of her UFC 230 showdown on Nov. 3 with Sijara Eubanks, a fighter she lost to on The Ultimate Fighter?

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Lobbies Dallas Cowboys Owner for UFC Event at Cowboys Stadium

She called in her anger translator, of course.