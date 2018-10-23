HOT OFF THE WIRE
Roxanne Modafferi Trash Talks Sijara Eubanks as Only Her Anger Translator Can

October 23, 2018
Roxanne Modafferi isn’t exactly known for her trash talking ability. In fact, her nickname is “The Happy Warrior.”

So what did Modafferi do when she needed to get a little trash talking done ahead of her UFC 230 showdown on Nov. 3 with Sijara Eubanks, a fighter she lost to on The Ultimate Fighter? 

She called in her anger translator, of course.

               

