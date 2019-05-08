Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: UFC 237 Inside the Octagon preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode of Inside the Octagon, John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 237 main event between strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and number one contender Jessica Andrade. UFC 237 takes place on Saturday, May 11, at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Hardy breaks down the styles of both fighters and explains how the powerful and aggressive approach of Andrade matches up with the well-rounded ability of Namajunas that saw her rise to the top of the division and become the 115-pound champion with back-to-back victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.