Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade: UFC 237 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC champion Rose Namajunas looks to defend her belt against Jessica Andrade. Step inside the lives of top athletes as they prepare for UFC 237. For the second time, Namajunas puts her title on the line. For Andrade, it’s a second opportunity to capture UFC gold.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov plans at least 3 UFC fights in 8 months, still wants Georges St-Pierre

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.