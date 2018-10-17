Rose Namajunas Literally Climbed Mountains to Become a UFC Champion

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas shocked a lot of people when she defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to capture the belt. She might have surprised even more when she defended the belt against her in an immediate rematch. But she didn’t shock herself.

Namajunas is much more than a one-trick pony, and that goes for her pursuits outside of fight night, as well as in the Octagon. Namajunas has been climbing mountains, literally, and believes that it has given her a certain strength in the cage, not only physically, but also emotionally.

“After climbing North Table Mountain for the first time,” said Namajunas, “there’s no girl in this division that I’m afraid of.”

North Table Mountain is a popular climbing area in Colorado, known for its cliff bands and topping out at 6,417 feet in altitude.