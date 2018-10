Rose Namajunas: ‘This is Not All That I Do… I Have a Life Outside of MMA’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Follow UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas as she talks about her life in and out of the Octagon, and what it all means to her.

Namajunas won the title by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk at UFC 217. She defended her belt at UFC 223 in April defeating Jedrzejczyk a second time.