Rose Namajunas UFC 274 Media Day: ‘When I do my best, ya’ll know I’m the best’ | Video

Two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line against former titleholder Carla Esparza in the UFC 274 co-main event on Saturday.

Esparza defeated Namajunas to become the inaugural UFC women’s 115-pound champion in December 2014. It’s a loss Namajunas will try to avenge at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. this weekend.

Namajunas fielded questions during the UFC 274 Media Day on Saturday, and ‘Thug’ sounded confident.

