HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRose Namajunas UFC 274 Media Day: ‘When I do my best, ya’ll know I’m the best’ | Video

featuredDonald Cerrone gets emotional during UFC 274 Media Day | Video

featuredTony Ferguson compares Dana White to a drug dealer during UFC 274 Media Day | Video

featuredKhamzat Chimaev taunts Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and Nate Diaz on Twitter

Rose Namajunas UFC 274 Media Day: ‘When I do my best, ya’ll know I’m the best’ | Video

May 4, 2022
NoNo Comments

Two-time women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line against former titleholder Carla Esparza in the UFC 274 co-main event on Saturday.

Esparza defeated Namajunas to become the inaugural UFC women’s 115-pound champion in December 2014. It’s a loss Namajunas will try to avenge at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. this weekend.

Namajunas fielded questions during the UFC 274 Media Day on Saturday, and ‘Thug’ sounded confident.

Tony Ferguson compares Dana White to a drug dealer during UFC 274 Media Day | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Donald Cerrone gets emotional during UFC 274 Media Day | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA