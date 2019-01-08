Rose Namajunas Returns to Face Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in Brazil

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will make her long awaited return to action at UFC 237 when she defends her title against Jessica Andrade on May 11 in Brazil.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the new title fight when speaking to ESPN on Monday.

Namajunas last fought at UFC 223 in April where she edged out former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her first title defense. She’s been out of action since that time dealing with an injured neck but it appears the 115-pound queen is ready to return and defend her title in enemy territory.

Namajunas faces a serious threat in Andrade, who has gone 6-1 since moving to strawweight in 2016.

Most recently, Andrade has earned a three fight win streak including victories over former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Andrade came up short in her previous title bid when she faced Jedrzejczyk back in 2017 but now the Brazilian will get a second opportunity to win gold when she faces Namajunas in May.

Namajunas vs. Andrade is the first confirmed fight for the UFC’s return to Brazil on May 11 with more bouts expected to be added to UFC 237 in the coming weeks.