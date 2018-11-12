HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas on Recovery, Targets Opponent and Return

November 12, 2018
UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas hasn’t fought since taking the belt and defending in an immediate rematch against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The second fight was in April.

Since that time, Namajunas has been dealing with some health issues and is on the road to recovery, but still doesn’t plan on being back in the cage until probably the spring of 2019. She insists that she’s feeling good, though, and even has her next opponent in mind.

Namajunas discussed her recovery and her return to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver on Saturday night.

               

