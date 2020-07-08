Rose Namajunas on grieving and getting desire for fighting back | UFC 251 Fight Island

Rose Namajunas talks about getting her heart for fighting back and grieving after two family members died from Covid-19.

Hear everything Rose Namajunas had to say at the UFC 251 Media Day from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Namajunas rematches Jessica Andrade on the UFC 251 main card on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

The UFC 251 headlining bout will see welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defend against late-replacement and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski makes the first defense of his belt against Max Holloway, the man he took it from, in the UFC 251 co-main event. A third title bout featuring Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo for the vacant bantamweight belt is also slated for Saturday’s event.

