Rose Namajunas Found Family in Fighting

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas discusses how and why she became a fighter. The 26-year old won the title at UFC 217 by knocking out then undefeated champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. She defeated Jedrzejczyk a second time at UFC 223.

