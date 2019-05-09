Rose Namajunas explains emotional moments at UFC 237 open workout (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 9, 2019
(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Rose Namajunas isn’t all that shy about talking about her dealings with emotional issues. She’s appeared numerous times with her emotional support dog Mishka. 

Without Mishka in tow at UFC 237 in Brazil, Namajunas put on a fantastic display at the UFC 237 open workouts, but got a little bit emotional when addressing the fans at the end. 

At Thursday’s UFC 237 media day, she spoke to MMAFighting and explained where her head is at ahead of her strawweight title defense against home country favorite Jessica Andrade on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.

