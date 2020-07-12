Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade take UFC 251 Fight of the Night bonus

Two champions kept their titles and a new titleholder was crowned at UFC 251 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, but none of them took home performance bonuses.

The first Fight Island ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus went to Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade.

The two UFC strawweight contenders fought a competitive three-round affair, but it was Namajunas that won the rematch between the former champions.

Looking as fluid and confident as ever, Namajunas outworked Andrade throughout, earning a split-decision nod from the judges. Each of the women, however, takes home an added $50,000 bonus for their performances.

Davey Grant opened the show with the first knockout in UFC Fight Island history, laying out Martin Day midway through the final round of their bantamweight bout.

Jiri Prochazka made a statement in his UFC debut, knocking out Top 10 ranked light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir early in the second round of their preliminary featured bout.

Grant and Prochazka were each awarded an additional $50,000 for the Performance of the Night honors.

