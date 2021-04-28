Rory MacDonald revamped his training and his life ahead of PFL debut

Rory MacDonald has fought for some of the biggest fight promotion’s in the world. He charged through King of the Cage before spending several years under the UFC banner. He then moved on to Bellator MMA, where he held the welterweight championship.

Having lost the title late in 2019, MacDonald left Bellator and inked a deal with PFL. He was supposed to have debuted in 2020, but of course, the pandemic shuttered the promotion until 2021.

Though he initially saw that as a detriment, MacDonald has come out on the other side relishing the opportunity to revamp not only his training, but several elements of his life that he feels will make him the best version of himself as the PFL 2021 season gets underway.

MacDonald will make his promotional debut opposite Curtis Millender at PFL 2 on April 29, 2021.

(Video courtesy of PFL MMA)