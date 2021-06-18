Rory MacDonald on PFL 5 loss: ‘I think it was a clear robbery’

Former Bellator welterweight champion and former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald suffered a controversial split decision loss to Gleison Tibau in the PFL 5 main event on Thursday.

MacDonald was clearly surprised when the judges’ scorecards were read and thought that he defeated Tibau in dominant fashion.

“I’m very disappointed. I believe, and everyone I talk to, everybody online scored the fight for me, even three rounds to zero. I think it was a clear robbery. I thought I was dominant in this fight,” MacDonald said during the PFL 5 Post-fight Press Conference.

“It was a hard fight. Gleison brought it, and respect to him. But I believe that I clearly won that fight and I think that it should be looked into.”

PFL 5 2021 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of PFL)