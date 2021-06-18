HOT OFF THE WIRE
Vitor Belfort UFC 224 Octagon Interview

featuredVitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya boxing bout set for September

Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway out of July 17 bout with Yair Rodriguez

Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes nominated in two categories at 2021 ESPY Awards

Colby Covington UFC 245 smirk

featuredColby Covington sends shots at Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman

Rory MacDonald on PFL 5 loss: ‘I think it was a clear robbery’

June 18, 2021
NoNo Comments

Former Bellator welterweight champion and former UFC welterweight title challenger Rory MacDonald suffered a controversial split decision loss to Gleison Tibau in the PFL 5 main event on Thursday.

MacDonald was clearly surprised when the judges’ scorecards were read and thought that he defeated Tibau in dominant fashion.

“I’m very disappointed. I believe, and everyone I talk to, everybody online scored the fight for me, even three rounds to zero. I think it was a clear robbery. I thought I was dominant in this fight,” MacDonald said during the PFL 5 Post-fight Press Conference.

“It was a hard fight. Gleison brought it, and respect to him. But I believe that I clearly won that fight and I think that it should be looked into.”

Vitor Belfort vs. Oscar De La Hoya boxing bout set for September

PFL 5 2021 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of PFL)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA