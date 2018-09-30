HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGegard Mousasi Mauls Rory MacDonald by Second Round TKO in Bellator Super Fight

featuredRampage Jackson Crushes Wanderlei Silva at Bellator 206

Bellator 206 Fight Poster

featuredBellator 206: Mousasi vs. MacDonald Quick Results

featuredAaron Pico Doesn’t Care About Being the ‘Greatest Prospect’ Because He’s Here to Become Champion

Rory MacDonald Offers No Excuses for Loss to Gegard Mousasi

September 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Rory MacDonald had a tremendous opportunity in front of him at Bellator 206 on Saturday night, but that opportunity was shattered by Gegard Mousasi, and MacDonald is offering no excuses for it.

MacDonald is the Bellator welterweight champion, but he could have added the middleweight title to his long list of accolades. It wasn’t to be, however, as Mousasi was at the peak of his form, while MacDonald admittedly was far from on point and offers no excuses.

“(Saturday) night was a tough one for me, unfortunately I didn’t mentally show up ready to take on a competitive fight and froze in the cage. In this sport you pay a high price if you’re not dialed in and ready to go,” MacDonald wrote on Sunday.

“I have zero excuses. Gegard was a fantastic champion last night. I just wanted to give an update to those asking what happened in there last night. Thank you all for your support. God Bless.”

TRENDING > Luke Rockhold: ‘If Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets a Hold of Conor McGregor, It’s a Different World’

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA