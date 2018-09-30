Rory MacDonald Offers No Excuses for Loss to Gegard Mousasi

Rory MacDonald had a tremendous opportunity in front of him at Bellator 206 on Saturday night, but that opportunity was shattered by Gegard Mousasi, and MacDonald is offering no excuses for it.

MacDonald is the Bellator welterweight champion, but he could have added the middleweight title to his long list of accolades. It wasn’t to be, however, as Mousasi was at the peak of his form, while MacDonald admittedly was far from on point and offers no excuses.

“(Saturday) night was a tough one for me, unfortunately I didn’t mentally show up ready to take on a competitive fight and froze in the cage. In this sport you pay a high price if you’re not dialed in and ready to go,” MacDonald wrote on Sunday.

“I have zero excuses. Gegard was a fantastic champion last night. I just wanted to give an update to those asking what happened in there last night. Thank you all for your support. God Bless.”

