Rory MacDonald, Jon Fitch, and Phil Davis tower over Bellator 220 fighter salaries

Though their fight ended with a less-than-desirable result, welterweight champion Rory MacDonald and challenger Jon Fitch, along with light heavyweight Phil Davis, towered over the remainder of the Bellator 220 roster when it came down to payroll.

MacDonald was paid $200,000 for fighting Fitch to draw. Fitch, meanwhile, made $140,000 for the fight. Neither was slated to earn a win bonus.

The two exchanged takedowns and battled back and forth over the course of their five-round main event, but neither could find a route to the significant damage necessary to earn a clear-cut victory.

Though Fitch spent a large portion of the fight in top control, MacDonald landed many of the bigger shots that looked like might swing the fight to his favor.

At the end of 25 minutes of action, two of the judges scored the fight 47-47, while the other had it 48-46 in favor of Fitch. With two judges scoring it a draw, the overall result is scored a majority draw. As such, MacDonald keeps his belt and moves on in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix, where he will next face Neiman Gracie.

Davis broke Liam McGeary’s jaw in their rematch, leading to his $160,000 payday, which included an $80,000 win bonus.

Women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, despite bloodying and defeating Veta Arteaga in the Bellator 220 co-main event, wasn’t all that close to the top of the payroll. She was paid $75,000 with no win bonus for her third successful title defense.

Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Fighter Salaries

Rory MacDonald: $200,000 (no win bonus) vs. Jon Fitch: $140,000 (no win bonus)

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane: $75,000 (no win bonus) def. Veta Arteaga: $40,000

Benson Henderson: $100,000 (no win bonus) def. Adam Piccolotti: $22,000

Phil Davis: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Liam McGeary: $75,000

Gaston Bolanos: $15,000 (no win bonus) def. Nathan Stolen: $10,000

Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Fight Highlights

