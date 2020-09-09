Roosevelt Roberts staying busy with third fight of 2020 at UFC Vegas 10

While he’s had mixed results in his two fights in 2020, lightweight Roosevelt Roberts has come away from both bouts with a better understanding of what works and doesn’t work for him.

Regardless of outcome, finding areas of growth is the biggest takeaway for Roberts.

“I felt I did amazing (versus Brok Weaver at UFC Fight Night in May,)” Roberts told MMAWeekly.com. “It brought out a side in me that I’ve been itching to bring out in the cage. I knew I had some things I need to work on. But I felt overall my performance was a great performance.

“The Jim Miller fight (a month later at UFC Fight Night in June), I felt great when I was in there, but just made that little mistake. I need to slow it down more, not try to rush out of certain positions, and really try to find myself when I’m caught in a bad position.”

In addition to learning from his fights, being active is also a big priority for Roberts. With his upcoming bout being his third in four months, he’s able to have the kind of activity level he wants to keep himself relevant in a crowed lightweight division.

“I think this is what I need to do to keep my name out there,” said Roberts. “I’ve just got to make sure I need to perform. I love fighting. I love getting paid. As long as they have a name and a contract, I’ll sign it.”

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Roberts (10-2) will look for his second win since the pandemic shutdown when he faces Matt Frevola (8-1-1) in a UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill lightweight preliminary bout.

“It’s going to be a good fight, potentially Fight of the Night,” Roberts said. “All I have to do is go in there and be me. Be calm, be composed, let out that other side of me and just go out there and do what I’ve got to do.

“I don’t need to get caught up in so much brawling with (Frevola); just staying sharp, staying technical, staying long, and just let the fight go wherever it goes.”

As long as he is able to, Roberts wants to keep his busy year going, fighting as often as he can and continuing to work his way through the UFC ranks.

“I definitely want to stay active until the end of the year,” said Roberts. “If I can fight three or four more times, I’ll fight three or four more times. I just want to keep it going.

“As long as I’m healthy and my mind’s right and I’m training, and my coach thinks I’m ready I’ll fight as many times as they want me to fight. I’m ready to go and make a name for myself and build myself. However I’ve got to do that I’ll do that.”