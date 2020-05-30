Roosevelt Roberts ‘looking forward to getting the finish’ at UFC on ESPN 9

While the novel coronavirus forced the world into a state of lockdown, for some fighters, like lightweight Roosevelt Roberts, it was only a temporary setback.

Determined to continue to move forward towards a fight, Roberts remained as active as he could, and his perseverance paid off, resulting in a scheduled bout to close out the month of May.

“Coming into (2020) I was just training and looking forward to fighting Matt Frevola (in April at UFC on ESPN+ 31), and then everything happened and shut things down,” Roberts told MMAWeekly.com. “We never really stopped training.

“It was just me and my coach and a couple of other people. We made sure it was safe, made sure nobody was sick. Everything has been steady, the only thing has been different is after leaving practice I just have to be in the house all day. I’ve just been taking it day by day.”

When Roberts got the call for a new fight it admittedly felt different than past times he had secured a bout.

“It was kind of a relief in the fact that I didn’t want to sit out and not have fights the rest of the year,” said Roberts. “I wanted to get back in there. I wanted to do my thing. It was definitely a relief to see the UFC was pushing for it so we could get back fighting.”

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Roberts (9-1) will face Brok Weaver (15-4) in a main card 155-pound bout at UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns.

“I just try to go in there and be me,” Roberts said. “I just go in there and do what I always do: stay in your face, pressure, stay sharp, stay calm, stay composed, and just make everything happen.

“I take it one thing at a time and go out there get the finish or beat him up for all three rounds – I’m definitely looking forward to getting the finish though.”

Now that the UFC is back to holding events on a consistent basis, Roberts is looking forward to taking advantage of any opportunity he can and fight as much as possible in 2020.

“I’m already making plans for the remainder of the year,” said Roberts. “I waiting to see how that first card was going to go, and once I saw that first card ran so smoothly, I was looking forward and looking down the line.

“I’ve got a couple of names I’m looking forward to fighting. I definitely am looking forward to the rest of the year.”

