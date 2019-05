Ronda Rousey: ‘We changed what it means to fight like a girl’ (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In an exclusive sitdown interview, pioneering champion Ronda Rousey talks to Megan Olivi about her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, her relationship with UFC President Dana White, and the mark she hopes to have left on the world.

