Ronda Rousey explains why UFC debut was bigger than headlining WWE’s Wrestlemania

Though she has followed in her mother’s footsteps to some degree, for Ronda Rousey, that has meant forging her own path.

While Rousey, like her mother before her, became one of the top Judoka’s in the world, earning a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Unlike her mother, Rousey took her skills in Judo and transferred them to a career in mixed martial arts. Though there were many women that began paving the road before her, Rousey was the woman that opened the floodgates for women to succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

She was the first ever UFC women’s champion and remained undefeated for years.

But even after Rousey finally lost in the cage, she wasn’t done punching through the ceiling for women.

A longtime professional wrestling fan, Rousey inked a deal with WWE and quickly went from a new woman on the roster to headlining the promotion’s biggest event of the year, Wrestlemania.

But even though Wrestlemania was the biggest venue and the biggest audience for which Rousey has ever performed, it wasn’t the biggest moment in Rousey’s career. That place is still held by her UFC debut opposite Liz Carmouche.

Listen to Rousey in this extended interview with the UFC’s Megan Olivi, as she took a look back at the path that has delivered her to where she’s at today, what else she has going on now that she’s taking a step back from the UFC and WWE, and what’s next.