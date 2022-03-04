Ronda Rousey tweets support for Cain Velasquez: ‘I would have done the same thing’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 4, 2022
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey threw support to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez on Thursday saying she would have done the same thing.

Velasquez was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to kill a 43-year-old Harry Goularte, who was accused and charged with inappropriate touching a member of Velasquez’ close family.

Velasquez faces 10 criminal charges, including felony attempted murder, for allegedly ramming his car into another vehicle and repeatedly firing shots at it injuring Goularte’s stepfather.

Rousey commented on Velasquez’ arrest and the charges against him via social media saying she may have done “worse” and posting the hashtag, #freeCainVelasquez.

Velasquez remains in custody and is due back in court on Monday. If he’s convicted on charges, Velasquez faces decades in prison. Since his arrest, many in the MMA community has rallied to support the former champion.

