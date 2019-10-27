Ronda Rousey throws her support behind Nate Diaz: ‘Everyone knows you’re clean’

It has been quite the ride for the UFC 244 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Over the course of three short days, the fight was on, it was off, and then it was on again.

Diaz claimed he was pulling out of the fight because of an adverse drug test finding.

UFC officials later explained that Diaz was found to have tested positive for LGD4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), at the double-digit picogram level, considered a trace amount. That is well below the 100-picogram threshold laid out in the UFC anti-doping program. The UFC adopted thresholds for some substances in August after a rash of cases of contamination involving SARMs.

With the UFC’s explanation, also came exoneration of any wrongdoing on Diaz’s part. Otherwise know as: the fight is back on!

UFC president Dana White clearly stated that he never believed that Diaz would have cheated. He was joined in chorus by former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, who also proclaimed her belief in Diaz.

“Everyone knows you’re clean, f— cheaters, PEDs are for P-U-S-S-I-E-S,” Rousey wrote on Twitter.

The bout is expected to take place as planned, headlining the UFC 244 fight card on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

