Ronda Rousey shares photos breastfeeding backstage at WWE Royal Rumble

February 1, 2022
Just four months before Ronda Rousey was slamming people all over the WWE Royal Rumble ring, she was giving birth to her first child.

Now, just days removed from her return to wrestling, Rousey has shared some private moments between mother and child.

In the first image, she is pumping breast milk while getting her hair and makeup done. In the last image, she is breastfeeding her child. The images included the caption “Multitasking #normalizebreastfeeding.”

She also shared a longer caption on a different photo explaining why she wanted to return to competition so soon.

“I just had a baby 4 months ago…. Since the day I found out I was pregnant and calculated my due date, I knew I wanted to return to the @wwe at the #royalrumble2022,” she wrote. “Two weeks, even two months postpartum that goal seemed crazier than ever before. But I just missed it so much… and I so badly wanted to give Pō the same example that my mom gave to me and my sisters – she never broke stride following her dreams while having us.
Now it’s my turn.

