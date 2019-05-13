Ronda Rousey reveals how she hopes to be remembered for her career in the UFC

Ronda Rousey rarely talks about her mixed martial arts career these days or the legacy she left behind after effectively retiring to move onto a career in professional wrestler as well as preparing to start a family.

In the UFC’s documentary series leading up to the 25th anniversary of the company, Rousey scoffed at the idea of defining her legacy while saying “how I feel about myself and my own legacy is something precious to me, so you don’t get to hear it, you just get to have your own opinion of my legacy”.

Now Rousey is opening up a bit more when talking about her career in the UFC where she helped blaze the path for women to actually compete inside the Octagon.

Rousey was one of the biggest superstars in the history of the sport and she was as dominant as any champion has ever been up until her knockout loss to Holly Holm in 2015.

As far as how she’ll be remembered, Rousey isn’t concerned about the fighters she defeated or the multiple times she defended her title. Instead, the former UFC champion hopes that the legacy she leaves behind is based on the massive influence she had on the sport and pop culture in general.

“I want my legacy to be I was a force of good and mankind was better off cause I f—king existed,” Rousey said in an interview with the UFC. “I don’t need people to know that. I just need to have that effect.

“I think that’s the most rewarding thing for me. I think it’s kind of fun sometimes when you see things that you don’t get credit for but it’s happening and it makes you so happy.”

For all the accolades that Rousey achieved in her career, that’s not what puts the biggest smile on her face when thinking about all the ways she changed the perception of women’s fighting forever.

“I remember I was driving past some shopping center and I saw a Victoria’s Secret model in a sports bra and covered in sweat and her hands wrapped and I was like ‘I f—king did that!’,” Rousey said. “I was like ‘she’s sweating, that’s a Victoria’s Secret model and she’s in athletic gear and sweating and hand wraps!’.

“I don’t need anybody else jumping to the mountain tops and saying ‘oh you’ve changed culture so much’. I also don’t need to censor myself and worry about other people hating on me giving myself some credit. Like f—k you guys, I’m proud of myself. I did some awesome s—t and I really enjoy the effect that I’ve had and I can’t wait to see my daughters enjoying that effect.”

There is little doubt on the seismic effect that Rousey’s rise to fame had on the UFC, mixed martial arts as well as women’s sports in general.

Rousey continued to carry that torch to World Wrestling Entertainment where she ended up as part of the first ever women’s main event at WrestleMania this past April.

As much as she’s done in her career and may still do in the future, Rousey is now putting all of her energy towards starting a family with husband Travis Browne as she steps back from the spotlight to focus on being a mom.