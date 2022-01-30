Ronda Rousey returned to the WWE, and the crowd lost its mind | Video

Former UFC wonen’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returned to the WWE on Saturday four months after giving birth.

Rousey returned during the professional wrestling promotion’s “Royal Rumble 2022.” As soon as Rousey’s walkout song began, the those in attendance at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis completely lost their minds. Check out the video below.

Spotify enacts new rules in response to Joe Rogan Podcast outcry

Predictably, Rousey won the “Royal Rumble,” and reinserted herself as the biggest female star in professional wrestling. The win earned her a championship bout at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 event in April.

“Rowdy” gave birth to her daughter named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne on September 27, 2021. She’s married to former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

Jake Paul releases ‘Dana White Diss Track’ | Video