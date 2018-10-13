Ronda Rousey on Conor vs. Khabib: ‘There’s Too Much Preferential Treatment to High Profile Fighters’

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey stood at the UFC heap for several years. When she was at the top of her game in the Octagon, Rousey was the biggest mixed martial arts star in the world. She drew interest from every corner of the globe.

She more than any other fighter, realizes the pressure that a superstar like Conor McGregor feels in promoting a fight. Every fight McGregor is in is the next biggest fight ever. It was very much that way for Rousey as well, but she doesn’t condone some of the things that are teetering on the edge of becoming the new normal.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Expects Khabib Nurmagomedov to Pay ‘Huge Fine’ For UFC 229 Brawl

In short, Rousey doesn’t believe you have to be willing to do things that could land you in jail in order to promote a fight. By the same token, she believes that too many fighters at the top end of the sport are being given preferential treatment, and believes the UFC may be sacrificing its future for more immediate gains.

“I don’t want the company to be prioritizing this quarter over this next ten years,” Rousey told TMZ Sports. “Yeah, that might make more money this quarter because this fight or the next fight did really well, but I don’t want it to get to a point where people are not buying tickets to go see fights live because they’re afraid of what could happen in the arena.”

Rousey hasn’t fought under the UFC banner in nearly two years. Since then, she’s started a new career as one of the top performers in professional wrestling on the WWE roster.