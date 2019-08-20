Ronda Rousey nearly loses finger while filming (WARNING: Graphic Image)

WARNING: Graphic image of Ronda Rousey’s injured finger below

Former UFC champion and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey on Tuesday reported via her Instagram page that she nearly lost her finger while filming on the set of 9-1-1, a FOX television series. Rousey has a recurring role in the upcoming season of 9-1-1.

The injury apparently happened on the first day of filming, though Rousey didn’t go into detail about the timeline of when the filming occurred. She did, however, give a detailed explanation of how the injury happened and her quick recovery.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting 9-1-1 (on FOX). Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand. I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking. (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to.) After a break in the action, I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws,” she explained.

“I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50 percent range of motion back in 3 days. There’s so much more than I can write here. Stayed tuned via rondarousey.com for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season of 9-1-1.”

Rousey portrays Lena Bosko on 9-1-1. Her character is a firefighter participates in rescue efforts when disaster strikes. 9-1-1’s third season premieres on Sept. 23 on FOX.

Rousey was the UFC’s first female champion, reigning over the women’s bantamweight division for several years before exiting the Octagon on the heels of back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm and current UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes.