Mile 22 Director Drawn to Ronda Rousey Because of How She Handled UFC Adversity

Though former UFC champion Ronda Rousey received a heavy dose of criticism from the mixed martial arts world for how she handling losing her title to Holly Holm and then failing in her comeback bid against Amanda Nunes, how she handled the situation drew her to famed Hollywood director Peter Berg.

After losing to Holm, Rousey mostly ousted herself from the limelight, doing little to no media both after the fight with Holm nor in the lead-up to her next bout, which came a year later against Nunes. She still doesn’t talk much about the way her UFC career ended now that she is a star on the WWE roster in professional wrestling.

Rousey began her acting career while she was a UFC champion, but is in one of the biggest roles she’s ever undertaken in Berg’s film “Mile 22,” which also stars Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich.

While Rousey may have had her critics in the MMA world, Berg, during a recent interview with Jim Rome, praised Rousey not only for her performance in “Mile 22,” but also for how she handled adversity in and out of the Octagon.