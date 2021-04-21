Ronda Rousey is pregnant, ‘Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and husband Travis Browne, announced that she’s pregnant on Wednesday via video.

“How do I put this?” Rousey said with Browne by her side.. “Pow! Four months pregnant. Oh, what? You didn’t even know. The last four months. Woo. I’ve been pregnant since January, so woo, baby bump. I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off.”

The expected birth date for Rousey’s first child is Sept. 22. The 34-year old didn’t reveal the child’s name or gender but hinted at future announcements. “Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon,” said Rousey.

(Video Courtesy of Ronda Rousey)

Rousey became the first UFC women’s bantamweight champion in December 2012. She successfully defended the title six times before losing to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015. She hasn’t competed since December 2016 when she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.