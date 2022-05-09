HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas

featuredRonda Rousey and other MMA fighters rally around Rose Namajunas after losing title

featuredConor McGregor reacts to Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira

featuredRose Namajunas on UFC 274 loss to Carla Esparza: ‘I thought I won’ | Video

featuredUFC 274 Official Scorecard: Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Ronda Rousey and other MMA fighters rally around Rose Namajunas after losing title

May 9, 2022
NoNo Comments

Rose Namajunas lost her title to Carla Esparza on Saturday night in what many are calling the worst fight in UFC history. After the fight, while speaking to the media backstage, Namajunas told the media she felt she won, she had stuck to her game plan, and was not interested in hurting her face.

Then on Sunday afternoon she shared a post on Instagram apologizing for her performance.

Many fighters took to the comments to show their support for Namajunas.

“Sorry to everyone I fucked up definitely feel like a shitty human being but this will make me a better hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who’s been there for me,” she wrote.

“We love you,” Ronda Rousey wrote.

“you are amazing, a true champion. this victory shouldn’t have gone to carla. I’m with you,” Jessica Andrade wrote in the comments.

Andrei Arlovski wrote, “Don’t be sorry, rest and get back stronger.”

“One fight does not define a career, no doubt you’ll get the belt back,” Curtis Blaydes said.

Still the best in the world now and always,” JJ Aldrich wrote. “Inside and out side of that cage.”

Cat Zingano wrote, “It’ll be ok mama.”

Tecia Torres said, “You will always be a champion!”

“Head up champ! Comeback strong and inspire all of us again!” Gilbert Burns wrote.

Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wrote, “Don’t be sorry Champ! You don’t have to. It’s a tough business we’re in! Get some rest!!”

“Block the noise and clear your head champ. We believe in you always,” Macy Chiasson wrote.

“On to the next one Thug,” Sergio Pettis wrote.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 273 Fight of the Night: Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA