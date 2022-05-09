Ronda Rousey and other MMA fighters rally around Rose Namajunas after losing title

Rose Namajunas lost her title to Carla Esparza on Saturday night in what many are calling the worst fight in UFC history. After the fight, while speaking to the media backstage, Namajunas told the media she felt she won, she had stuck to her game plan, and was not interested in hurting her face.

Then on Sunday afternoon she shared a post on Instagram apologizing for her performance.

Many fighters took to the comments to show their support for Namajunas.

“Sorry to everyone I fucked up definitely feel like a shitty human being but this will make me a better hats off to Carla and thanks to everyone who’s been there for me,” she wrote.

“We love you,” Ronda Rousey wrote.

“you are amazing, a true champion. this victory shouldn’t have gone to carla. I’m with you,” Jessica Andrade wrote in the comments.

Andrei Arlovski wrote, “Don’t be sorry, rest and get back stronger.”

“One fight does not define a career, no doubt you’ll get the belt back,” Curtis Blaydes said.

Still the best in the world now and always,” JJ Aldrich wrote. “Inside and out side of that cage.”

Cat Zingano wrote, “It’ll be ok mama.”

Tecia Torres said, “You will always be a champion!”

“Head up champ! Comeback strong and inspire all of us again!” Gilbert Burns wrote.

Former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wrote, “Don’t be sorry Champ! You don’t have to. It’s a tough business we’re in! Get some rest!!”

“Block the noise and clear your head champ. We believe in you always,” Macy Chiasson wrote.

“On to the next one Thug,” Sergio Pettis wrote.