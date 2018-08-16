Ron Stallings Wants to Show ‘100-Percent Domination’ at CES 52

The only consistent thing in former UFC middleweight Ron Stallings’ career over the past couple years has been the inconsistency.

Since a win over Rashaun Spencer at Titan FC 40 in August of 2016, Stallings has been on the sideline as fight after fight has fallen through.

“You soldier through it,” Stallings told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been soldiering through it but I’m still very hungry, even though so many fights fall through.

“If you don’t have anything coming up, you wonder when something is coming up. Then I had like four things come up that kept falling through. It’s both equal. They’re equally as annoying.”

One reason why Stallings is frustrated by not having opportunities to fight is because in order to get back to where he once was, he has to rack up wins, and you can’t do that sitting on the sidelines.

“In my last UFC fight (against Joe Riggs in September of 2015) personally I feel something clicked,” said Stallings. “That’s what made that fight so disappointing; right as I was ready to let everything go, it gets called (due to an illegal upkick). The last few years I’ve been growing and I can’t wait to show off the updates.”

On Friday in Philadelphia, Stallings (14-8) will look to get back on track when he takes on Nah-shon Burrell (15-10) in a 185-pound main card bout.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva ‘Absolutely’ Interested in Fighting Georges St-Pierre

“I’ve got a good, quality, tough opponent,” Stallings said of Burrell. “I get the guys that are killers and are tough. I’m looking forward to this match-up and show my stuff and solidify that I belong at the top echelon of competition.

“To come out with a victory in this one, I’ve got to stay disciplined and not leave any openings for mistakes. I want this fight to be technically sound and have 100-percent domination all the way through.”

Having had so many issues getting fights of late, it is understandable that Stallings would be a bit gun-shy about discussing his future, but one thing is for certain: he wants to return to the UFC and hopes to start that journey back on August 17.

”You try to make plans, you really try to, but with the cancellations it’s kind of hard to,” said Stallings. “We’ll have this one, then see if we can get another fight confirmed and go from there. Ideally the whole goal is to look impressive and get back in the UFC.”