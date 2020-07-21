Rogerio Nogueira will retire after legends bout with Shogun on UFC Fight Island

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will step into the Octagon for the final time at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 14 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. He will face Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, a man he has fought on two other occasions, the first time dating back 15 years.

Li’l Nog and Shogun are names that are synonymous with mixed martial arts. Both men have been fighting in the sport for the better part of two decades. So it is only fitting for Nogueira that Shogun would be his final opponent before he retires.

Shogun won both of their prior meetings. The first one took place under the Pride FC banner in 2005. The second bout happened in the Octagon at UFC 190 in 2015.

Now, 15 years after their first meeting, they step into the cage again, this being the final fight of Rogerio’s illustrious career. Nogueira has announced that he will retire following the bout.

Hear everything Rogerio Nogueira had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

