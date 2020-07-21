HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robert Whittaker UFC on ESPN 14 media day on Fight Island

featuredRobert Whittaker doesn’t trust Darren Till as far as he can throw him | UFC on ESPN 14 Media Day

Gilbert Burns - UFC on ESPN 9 weigh - Getty-UFC

featuredGilbert Burns is COVID-19 negative, clearing path to Kamaru Usman and UFC title shot

Jorge Masvidal - next after UFC 251

featuredWhat’s next for Jorge Masvidal? (UFC 251 Usman vs. Masvidal highlights and discussion)

Deiveson Figueiredo submits Joe Benavidez at UFC on ESPN+ 30

featuredDeiveson Figueiredo becomes flyweight champ, puts Joe Benavidez to sleep at UFC on ESPN+ 30

Rogerio Nogueira will retire after legends bout with Shogun on UFC Fight Island

July 21, 2020
NoNo Comments

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will step into the Octagon for the final time at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 14 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. He will face Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, a man he has fought on two other occasions, the first time dating back 15 years.

Li’l Nog and Shogun are names that are synonymous with mixed martial arts. Both men have been fighting in the sport for the better part of two decades. So it is only fitting for Nogueira that Shogun would be his final opponent before he retires.

Shogun won both of their prior meetings. The first one took place under the Pride FC banner in 2005. The second bout happened in the Octagon at UFC 190 in 2015. 

Now, 15 years after their first meeting, they step into the cage again, this being the final fight of Rogerio’s illustrious career. Nogueira has announced that he will retire following the bout.

Hear everything Rogerio Nogueira had to say at his UFC on ESPN 14 pre-fight Media Day scrum.

TRENDING > Gilbert Burns is COVID-19 negative, clearing path to Kamaru Usman and UFC title shot

What’s next for Jorge Masvidal? (UFC 251 Usman vs. Masvidal Highlights)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA