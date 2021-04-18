Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 18, 2021
Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker’s dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren.

During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul’s TKO win over Askren.

“Askren’s not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He’s doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him,” said Whittaker.

The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially.

Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. “I’d fight him for less,” he said.

