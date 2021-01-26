Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa targeted for April 17 headliner

A bout between the two top ranked middleweights is being finalized to headline UFC Fight Night 190 on April 17. ESPN first reported that former champion Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa will headline the event at a location to be determined later.

Whittaker (22-5) lost the title to current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. He’s put together a two-fight winning streak since losing the belt and is ranked No. 1 in the 185-pound division.

Costa (13-1) suffered his first career loss in his last outing to Adesanya in September. He’ll be looking to work his way back to another title fight by defeating Whittaker on April 17.

Adesanya (20-0) holds the middleweight crown, but will be taking on light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on March 6. If victorious, “The Last Stylebender” plans to be active in both divisions.