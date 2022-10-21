Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa booked for UFC 284

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRobert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa booked for UFC 284

featuredUFC 280 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

Aljamain Sterling UFC 228 post-fight interview

featuredAjamain Sterling says he can’t wait to serve TJ Dillashaw a ‘bit of humble pie’

featuredCharles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev ‘skipped the line’ to title fight because of Khabib

October 20, 2022
Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and No. 6-ranked Paulo Costa will meet at UFC 284 on February 12 in Perth, Australia the fight promotion announced on Thursday.

Whittaker (24-6) is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in September and hopes to make it two in a row when he faces Costa.

Costa (14-2) snapped a two-fight losing streak in his last outing with a unanimous decision win over former champion Luke Rockhold in August.

UFC 284 will be the fight promotion’s 16th trip to Australia and the first time it has hosted an event there since 2019.

