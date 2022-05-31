HOT OFF THE WIRE

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori re-booked for UFC Paris in September

May 31, 2022
The middleweight clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Marvin Vettori has been re-booked for UFC Paris on Sept. 3. UFC officials made the announcement on Tuesday.

Whittaker and Vettori was originally expected to meet at UFC 275 on June 11, but Whittaker was forced to withdraw from the event due to injury. The match now has a new date.

Whittaker (23-6) is coming off of a loss to champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 in February. He’s currently ranked as the top contender in the 185-pound division.

Vettori (18-5-1) is coming off a decision win over former title challenger Paulo Costa in his last outing. Vettori is ranked No. 3 in the middleweight division and a win over Whittaker would bolster his efforts to get back to a title fight.

UFC Paris takes place at Accor Arena and is expected to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between former interim champion Ciryl Gane and No. 3 ranked Tai Tuivasa.

