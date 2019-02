Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum: UFC 234 Countdown

(Courtesy of UFC)

Australian middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, puts his belt on the line against fellow TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC 234 on February 9.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.